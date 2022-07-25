Govt has taken many steps to strengthen electricity system in J&K: LG

The Lt Governor termed the sanctioning of Phase-I as a significant development in the power sector in the UT which will ensure uninterrupted and reliable power supply to the citizens of J&K.

The Lt Governor was speaking at an event organized to mark the beginning of ‘Ujjwal Bharat-Ujjwal Bhavishya, Power @2047’ celebrations in J&K, at SP College, Srinagar.

Of the amount under Phase-I, JPDCL will get Rs 2807.70 Cr ( Rs 2265.95 Cr under Loss Reduction and Rs 541.75 Cr under Smart Metering) and KPDCL to receive Rs 2834.21 Cr (Rs 2329.25 Cr under Loss Reduction and Rs 504.96 Cr under Smart Metering).