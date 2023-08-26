Govt imposes 20% export duty on parboiled rice with immediate effect

New Delhi: Just days after assuring that there are no plans to restrict export of non-Basmati parboiled rice, the Centre late on Friday imposed 20 per cent export duty on par-boiled rice with immediate effect.

The decision was taken to curb the rising prices of rice, and it comes at a time when food inflation for July had skyrocketed to 11 per cent, pushing the retail inflation for the month to 7.44 per cent.