Govt imposes 40% duty on onion export

New Delhi, Aug 19: The government on Saturday imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onion exports till December 31.
The announcement was made through a notification on Saturday. This notification shall come into force with immediate effect and will remain in force up to and inclusive of December 31, 2023.
The prices of several vegetables including onions, potatoes and tomatoes have skyrocketed in last few weeks.
Following the soaring prices of tomatoes, the government decided that it will sell tomatoes at Rs 40 per kg from August 20 onwards with an aim to further cool down its prices.
NAFED and NCCF have been directed by the consumer affairs department to sell tomatoes at Rs 40 per kg from August 20, in view of the continued decline in tomato prices in wholesale and retail markets.