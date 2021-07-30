Govt introduces Limited Liability Partnership Amendment Bill

New Delhi: The government on Friday introduced in the Rajya Sabha the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to encourage the startup ecosystem and further boost ease of doing business in the country.

The bill seeks to decriminalise 12 offences under the law and help to improve the ease of doing business by amending the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008.

The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced by Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh on the floor of the Upper House amidst protests and sloganeering by the Opposition over various issues, including the Pegasus snooping controversy and farm laws.

The bill proposes to introduce the concept of small limited liability partnership in line with the concept of small company under the Companies Act, 2013.

It will also amend certain sections of the Act so as to convert offences into civil defaults and to convert the nature of punishment provided in the said sections from fines to monetary penalties.

Currently, there are 24 penal provisions and 21 are compoundable offences, while 3 are non-compoundable ones.

The proposed bill seeks to reduce the total number of penal provisions under the LLP Act to 22, compoundable offences to 7, non-compoundable offences to 3 and the number of defaults to be dealt with under the 'In-House Adjudication Mechanism' will be only 12.