Govt invites applicants for National Startup Awards 2023; deadline on May 31

DPIIT will reward Rs 10 lakh to one winning startup in each of the categories. The winners and finalists of the National Startup Awards 2023 will be provided with exclusive handholding support, including investor and government connect, mentorship, international market access, corporate and unicorn connect and much more.

The three editions of the National Startup Awards (NSA) witnessed overwhelming participation from startups and ecosystem enablers across the country. In three years, NSA has seen active participation from over 6,400 startups and has recognised over 450 startups as winners and finalists, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.