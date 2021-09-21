Govt is committed to promote Kashmir craft across globe: Advisor Khan

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan said that the government is fully committed to promote all the crafts and handicrafts of Jammu and Kashmir and is taking several initiatives in this regard.

He made these observations while inaugurating the Celebration of Vanijya Saptah at Kashmir Haat here, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, which marks the start of the 75th year of Indian Independence.

Vanijya Saptah is a two day event being organised by Department of Handicrafts and Handloom in collaboration with Ministry of Commerce GoI, Carpet Export Promotion Council India, Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Department of Industries and Commerce Jammu and Kashmir.

On this occasion around 65 stalls have been installed at Kashmir Haat providing a platform to artisans and weavers who are displaying and marketing their goods.