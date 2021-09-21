Govt is committed to promote Kashmir craft across globe: Advisor Khan

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan said that the government is fully committed to promote all the crafts and handicrafts of Jammu and Kashmir and is taking several initiatives in this regard.
He made these observations while inaugurating the Celebration of Vanijya Saptah at Kashmir Haat here, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, which marks the start of the 75th year of Indian Independence.
Vanijya Saptah is a two day event being organised by Department of Handicrafts and Handloom in collaboration with Ministry of Commerce GoI, Carpet Export Promotion Council India, Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Department of Industries and Commerce Jammu and Kashmir.
On this occasion around 65 stalls have been installed at Kashmir Haat providing a platform to artisans and weavers who are displaying and marketing their goods.
Advisor Khan said that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is committed to give a boost and expand the handicrafts of Jammu and Kashmir across the globe and several initiatives in this regard are being taken.
He said that government has taken slew of measures to uplift the economic conditions of the artisans and weavers. In this regard, he said, Education scheme is being introduced for the children of artisans and weavers so that they will be able to provide best education to their children.
He said that the export of crafts had seen a decline in the past due to absence of ‘GI’ certification but now the matter stands resolved. He said that the introduction of GI tagging and certification has given a boost to the confidence of customers and bogus and fake products have been eliminated.
Due to government’s intervention on all aspects of the handicrafts and the artisans, local craft is again resurrecting and has started to provide gainful employment opportunities to the artisans.
Director Handicrafts and Handloom, Mehmood Ahmad Shah said that this pan India program is aimed at highlighting the export potential of the UT and to enhance our export capability, besides giving impetus to One District One Product Program.