Govt keen to promote handicraft industry: MoS Skill Development

The minister held a comprehensive interaction with the artisans and took first hand appraisal of various activities carried out in the handicraft cluster. The artisans shared their views and suggestions besides apprising several grievances meant for the upgradation and development of handicraft sector.

After interaction, Rajeev Chandrasekhar expressed his happiness over the outstanding art and skill performed by the local artisans and said the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched various programmes and schemes which aims to promote traditional industries based on local art and skills. He said that through Skill India programme, special emphasis is being laid for the encouragement of local artisans adding that the quantum of revenue generated through handicraft industry will mark the exponential growth.

Meanwhile, the Minister presented felicitation certificates to the local artisans who have successfully cleared the assessment for the job role of Traditional Hand Embroiderer conforming to National Skills Qualifications Framework Level -4.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar among other senior concerned functionaries were present on the occasion.