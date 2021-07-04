Govt may issue guidelines for 'flex-fuel' vehicles by Oct

The country is moving quickly in the direction of E-20 or 20 per cent ethanol blended petrol fuel that could be introduced as early as 2023 with a nationwide roll out by 2025. The urgency for policy of vehicle is keeping these goals in mind.



For auto companies, introduction of FFVs will pose another challenge that they are already facing with the fast adoption of electric vehicles. If standards on FFVs are made mandatory, it would require additional investment in production lines and technology transfers to change the character of the vehicles.



Already the use of 10 per cent ethanol blended petrol and introduction of BS VI fuel have added to the cost of making a vehicle. Taking blending to 20 per cent require few minor changes in vehicle configuration, but adoption of FFVs will future proof the design to adopt to any more changes in blending options and configuration.