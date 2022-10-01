'Govt mulling GI tag for Kashmiri honey'
Srinagar, Oct 1: Atal Dulloo, additional chief secretary for the Agriculture Production Department (APD), said the government is also considering GI labelling for Kashmiri honey and is developing a proper plan for the same.
He remarked that Bee Keeping is a viable and attractive occupation in Jammu and Kashmir and a large number of youth are taking it.
The ACS made these comments while addressing a day-long Kissan Samellan on Bee Keeping Progressive Farmers here.
Addressing the gathering, Atal Dulloo maintained that this Samellan will provide a roadmap for future progression of Bee Keeping sector and the feedback from this Samellan will give better insights for the government to approach the sector as per the needs of beekeepers. The ACS said that Bee Keeping has very much potential and sustainability in J&K and it is emerging as one of the viable sectors having maximum chances of employability.
Atal Dulloo further highlighted that the Government will provide e-marketing platforms for the Bee Keepers to sell their products which will eventually give them hood returns. He also said that GI tag for Kashmiri honey is also under the consideration of the government and a suitable plan for the same is being worked out.
The ACS further said that the Organic Certification for honey is also under the thought of the government besides Disease Diagnostic labs as well as Mobile vans for testing as well as upkeeping of bee colonies will be established to provide best possible support for the community.
Atal Dulloo also highlighted that the plants which are most responsible for the production of honey will be protected under the National Honey Mission and the government will utilise all its efforts for the revival of SOLAI plant.
In his welcome address, Director Agriculture Kashmir said that this Samellan will provide a platform to interact with Kisans and listen their problems and concerns.