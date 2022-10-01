'Govt mulling GI tag for Kashmiri honey'

Addressing the gathering, Atal Dulloo maintained that this Samellan will provide a roadmap for future progression of Bee Keeping sector and the feedback from this Samellan will give better insights for the government to approach the sector as per the needs of beekeepers. The ACS said that Bee Keeping has very much potential and sustainability in J&K and it is emerging as one of the viable sectors having maximum chances of employability.

Atal Dulloo further highlighted that the Government will provide e-marketing platforms for the Bee Keepers to sell their products which will eventually give them hood returns. He also said that GI tag for Kashmiri honey is also under the consideration of the government and a suitable plan for the same is being worked out.