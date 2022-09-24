‘Govt mulling hologram labelling to certify genuine hand-made copper’

Srinagar, Sep 24: Jammu and Kashmir government is initiating the hologram-based labelling mechanism on handmade copperware items which shall certify the genuine copperware along with encouraging the e-platform for the copper products being crafted by hand, a senior official said.
Stakeholders were speaking during the Capacity Building programme organised for the Artisans of Copperware of Srinagar at the Conference Hall of Numaish (Kashmir Haat) Srinagar.
The event was conducted in coordination with the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom (DHH) Kashmir and the PHDCCI-Kashmir, under the Support of the Department of Commerce-Ministry of Commerce & Industry Government of India.
In a two-day capacity-building programme for the artisans of Copperware of Srinagar, the artisans of Copperware attended the programme and acquired knowledge and awareness about Design Development, Quality improvement, e-commerce, digital marketing and the importance of packaging for Copperware.
Speaking on the occasion, the Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah said that Kashmir is a place possessing rich intangible cultural heritage, including traditional craftsmanship. Due to globalization processes, many of these traditions are in need of safeguarding measures, including those aimed at the transmission of this heritage to the next generations.
In this regard, PHDCCI and Handicrafts and Handloom Department are initiating a series of Capacity Building programmes on traditional craftsmanship, design and entrepreneurship. The capacity-building activity aims at safeguarding, developing and promoting the intangible cultural heritage of Kashmir and, in particular, traditional craftsmanship.
Moreover, the main goal of the trainings is to improve the economic and social well-being of local communities, including women and youth, by creating sustainable income-generating opportunities for them.
He further added that Copper ware known as Traam has been an indispensable commodity in Kashmir since ages and the artists associated with the artform of Copperware earlier have faced huge discouragement and it is due to this reason that the department has taken necessary steps towards preserving this craft and it was apprised to artisans that department is initiating the hologram based labelling mechanism on handmade copperware items which shall certify the genuine copperware along with encouraging the e-platform for the copper products being crafted by hand.
It was assured to the artisans of Copperware that the department will resolve the issues being faced by Artisans viz-a viz marketing, labelling, registration, Society formation, purity of raw material and unhealthy competition with machine-made products in Copperware.
On the occasion the Director, Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir distributed the Registration certificates among the artisans of copperware of Srinagar.
Earlier the detailed presentation was given to the artisans by Amina Assad Chief Designer School of Designs and highlighted on topics, the importance of design in crafts, the creation of refined design for export quality, and New and Innovative Design Development & Quality Improvement.
Dr M Ashraf Parray Assistant professor Department of Management Studies IUST University explained to the artisan’s concepts of marketing, the definition and scope of digital marketing, different types of digital marketing tools and their importance and usage.
Dr Mohd Sayyed Bhat from the Institute of Chemical Technology -Mumbai explained the importance of Packaging to the artisans and made them understand the importance of packaging for Craft, particularly for Copperware.
The programme was attended by 26-Artisans of Copperware from various areas and craft clusters of Srinagar District.
The artisans of Copperware were also made to visit the school of designs by Ms Shahena Bhat Designer School of Designs wherein they observed the New Design Pattern of Copper and also various designs that were prepared and designed by the School of Design were shared with Artisans. It was told to the artisans to often visit the school of Designs for the latest designs and quality improvement of their products.