Govt notifies credit guarantee scheme for startups

Transaction-based guarantees will promote lending by banks and NBFCs to eligible startups. The extent of transaction-based cover will be 80 per cent of the amount in default if the original loan sanction amount is up to Rs 3 crore, 75 per cent of the amount in default if the original loan sanction amount is above Rs 3 crore, and up to Rs 5 crore, and 65 per cent of the amount in default if the original loan sanction amount is above Rs 5 crore (up to Rs 10 crore per borrower).

The umbrella-based guarantee cover will provide a guarantee to Venture Debt Funds (VDF) registered under AIF regulations of SEBI (a growing segment of funding in the Indian startup ecosystem), in view of the nature of funds raised by them and debt funding provided by them.