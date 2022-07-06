Govt notifies guidelines for Homestay, paying guest house registration

As a sequel of these efforts, J&K has witnessed a huge tourist footfall over the past one and a half years and many experts say the tourist footfall of the past six months has been the highest in the last 15 years.

In line with this decision of promoting homestays, the J&K administration has earlier decided to develop 5 tourist villages within Dal Lake in Srinagar. These villages include Kachri Mohalla, Sofi Mohalla, Tinda Mohalla, Akhoon Mohalla and the Vegetable market. These villages will have all basic facilities for inhabitants as well as tourists and local visitors. These villages will also provide homestay facilities to touristsThe gamut of financial assistance worth Rs 10 lakh including Rs 8.50 lakh from banking partner, Mission youth J&K will provide several Rs 1.5 lakh or 15 per cent of project cost (whichever is minimum) as a special upfront incentive (subsidy) under the scheme.

Moreover, the beneficiary must be unemployed and registered with the concerned District Employment and Counseling Centre.

The initiative is destined to promote homestays across the UT and will strengthen the rural economy in the region, turn youth into entrepreneurs besides empower women by offering them numerous employment opportunities.