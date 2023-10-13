Govt Polytechnic for Women Jammu inks MoU to strengthen skills

Jammu, Oct 13: In order to bring industry and academia together for the betterment of Skill Eco System, Government Polytechnic for Women, Jammu today inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with M/s Ecoepicsolar Pvt. Ltd., Jammu.
The main objective of this MOU is to strengthen the skills of the students of the Electronics and Communication Engineering and Electrical Engineering Departments with short-term courses in Solar Technology including Apprenticeships and to make them Industry while increasing their chances of better employability.
The MOU was signed between Er. Suket Gupta, Principal Government Polytechnic for Women Jammu and Er. Sarabjeet Singh, Director, M/s ESPL Jammu in the presence of faculty and staff of the Institution
Er. Suket Gupta, Principal while speaking on the occasion thanked M/S ESPL, Jammu for coming up with the initiative to partner with this Institution in the field of Skill Development in Solar Technologies which is highly desirable so as to make the students employable.