Govt Polytechnic Jammu hosts Career Counselling Seminar

Jammu, July 9: Government Polytechnic Jammu, in collaboration with District Employment & Counseling Centre Jammu on Sunday organised a 'Career Counselling Seminar cum Awareness Session' for the students of the 6th & 4th semesters.
A statement said that the Career Counselling Officer, Mamta Sharma briefed about different services offered by the employment department including benefits of Registration on the employment portal for jobseekers (integrated with NCS Portal). The Counselling Officer Navdeep Kour, also apprised the participants regarding the various self-employment schemes of the Government, especially the schemes of the Mission Youth.
The Seminar was organised under the overall supervision of Inderjeet Singh, Workshop Superintendent. The others present on the occasion were Raj Shekhar, HOD Automobile Engineer; Paramjot Singh, Himanshu Bakshi, Vicky Sharma, Toshi Devi PET, staff and students of the college.