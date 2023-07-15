Govt promotes J&K tourism in Kolkatta

Kolkatta: The J&K stall at the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF)-2023, Kolkata is drawing huge crowds of travel enthusiasts interested in tourism products and services, the UT of Jammu and Kashmir is offering.

The J&K Tourism department is participating in a three-day travel fest as a feature of State/UT.

Among the notables who visited the J&K stall include, West Bengal Tourism & IT Minister, Babul Supriyo and Counsellor, Deputy High Commission for Bangladesh in Kolkatta, Riazul Islam. Counsel General of the Kenyan Consulate at Kolkatta, Pranay Poddar and Maldives Counsellor in Kolkatta, Ram Krishan Jaiswal also visited the J&K stall and praised the natural beauty and scenic spots of Jammu & Kashmir.

Representatives and leaders of travel fraternities of Eastern India including West Bengal besides travel writers and bloggers also visited the stall and exhibited keen interest in the emerging tourism scenario in Jammu & Kashmir.