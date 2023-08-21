Govt raises onion buffer from 3 LMT to 5 LMT, to be sold at Rs 25 per kg

Apart from releasing in major markets, onions from the buffer are also being made available to retail consumers at a subsidised rate of Rs 25 per kg through retail outlets and mobile vans of NCCF from Monday (August 21).

Retail sale of onion will be suitably enhanced in coming days by involving other agencies and e-commerce platforms.

The consumer affairs department has directed NCCF and NAFED to procure 1 lakh tonne each to achieve the additional procurement target alongside calibrated disposal of the procured stocks in major consumption centres, official sources said.