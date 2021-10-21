Govt recognizes Purzgars as vital pillar in Shawl Industry

The Purzgars are instrumental in giving finish to the Kashmiri Shawls as the unique touch and feel aspect to the Kashmiri shawls is attributed to the fine craftsmanship of the Purzgars.

Acknowledging their indispensability, registration of the Purzgars was accomplished and the registration certificates were awarded to them at their workplaces. The registration certificates shall make the Purzgars eligible for various Governmental schemes which include financial assistance under Artisan Credit Card, MUDRA Scheme and other related avenues. On the sidelines of the function, problems with regard to their wages, equipment and their working scenario were also discussed with the Director Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah.