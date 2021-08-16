Govt rolls out Karkhandar scheme for revival of dying crafts

As per the official document, the Karkhandar scheme intends to revive the languishing crafts, upscale the learning techniques of trainees improve the wage earnings of the craftsmen by leading them into collectivization, create linkages with producer organizations to inculcate entrepreneurship skill and aptitude to the trainees.

Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah, termed this a landmark decision that will give a fresh lease of life to the craft scene of the UT and especially to the languishing crafts.

Shah said that the scheme will not only boost those crafts which have good potential but also languishing ones. Among the languishing crafts the crafts like Glazed tiles, Siliver ware and filligree will be taken on for full revival in the first instance.

The manpower generated through various training programmes by the department in the form of trainees will now get an edge as the trainees will get training from the experienced trainers in nearby kharkhanas and those trainers now can be National /State /Shilp Guru awardees / master craftsperson of repute in their respective crafts.

Under the scheme the meritorious trainees will be given RS 2000/month as honorarium and the trainer will get Rs 2000/month for each trainee and plus Rs 25000/- for logistics, raw materials etc.

The aim of the this scheme is to transfer the skill set of the master craftsmen to the younger generation as this was a general observation that the skill transfer from the master craftsmen to the younger generation was happening at a snail’s pace. By virtue of this scheme the practical knowledge sharing between the skilled and those who want to equip themselves in the practical aspects of the particular trade will happen at a fast pace and in a time bound manner.

The director said that this scheme is in addition to some already launched major schemes that include Artisan Credit Card Scheme and Scheme of Financial Assistance to the Cooperatives for the artisans and weavers of the UT.