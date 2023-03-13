Govt seeks suggestions regarding amendments in JK Industrial policies

Jammu, Mar 13: The Jammu and Kashmir government has sought suggestions on JK Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2021-30, JK Private Industrial Estate Development Policy 2021 and introduction of J&K Logistics policy.
Pertinently, the government has recently ( March 8) initiated the process of amending and upgrading these policies by putting the same on public domain for review and feedback and seeking suggestions from the public and the stakeholders by March 28th, 2023.
The UT government is in process of making amendments to these policies to attract investment in the UT and making Jammu and Kashmir the most investor-friendly Union Territory.
The policy drafts are available on official website of Jammu and Kashmir Industries department, www.jkindustriescommerce.nic.in, for a period of 21 days. The decision by the department is believed to be another step to onboard its stakeholders.
These policy amendments aim at creating a progressive, innovative and competitive industrial ecosystem generating employment in the UT while mobilizing investments from across the world
The policies have been made public to allow the business community, industrialists, investors, trade organizations and other stakeholders to provide feedback.
The Department of Industries and Commerce has already started receiving suggestions from the relevant stakeholders and is looking forward to receive more comments in coming days.
“All the relevant stakeholders can email their comments and suggestions at principalsecretaryindustryjk@gmail.com,”