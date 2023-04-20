Govt spent Rs 1,181 crore for PLI scheme till Jan 31: DoT

New Delhi: The government on Thursday said it had spent as much as Rs 1,181 crore as on January 31 this year for the production-linked incentive scheme, effective from April 1, 2021.

The Department of telecommunication said in the monthly summary for the Cabinet on important events of the DoT for the month of February that the total sales from this scheme in the month was Rs 13,541.27 crore and the total exports were Rs 5,746.90 crore. According to the summary, with the rollout of the fifth-generation mobile system (5G) in February, Airtel has as many as 19,142 sites of the new technology and Reliance Jio has 82,509 sites as on March 3, 2023.

DoT said a total of 3,418 Wi-Fi hotspots were installed during February while as many as 1,47,734 Wi-Fi were installed as on February 28, 2023.