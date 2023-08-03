Govt to develop model infrastructure, special facilities in Verinag: CS

He made these remarks in his virtual address during the concluding ceremony of the two-day multi-activity event ‘South Kashmir Adventure’ organised by the Directorate of Tourism Kashmir. Secretary Tourism and Culture, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Director Tourism, CEO Verinag, renowned artists and locals participated in the event.

Maintaining that tourism promotion is a top priority of the government, Chief Secretary said that Verinag offers scenic beauty at par with other major tourist destinations and all efforts are being taken to tap its full potential.