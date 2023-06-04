Govt to explore e-cooking solutions

Organized by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under Ministry of Power, Government of India the conference will bring together consumers, research groups, policy makers, think tanks, manufacturers, and other stakeholders. The focus on electric cooking is part of India's Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) - a global mass movement to nudge individual and community action to protect and preserve the environment. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow in 2021, Mission LiFE seeks to transform persons into pro-planet people, who would adopt sustainable lifestyles.