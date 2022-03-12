'Govt to promote Horticulture Tourism in Kashmir'

DG also took stock of various development activities being carried out at the Centre and appreciated the efforts put in by the staff particularly regarding transplantation of rootstock and Walnut grafting. He gave on spot instructions to CHO, Srinagar to install Deep Irrigation and graft the walnut to the maximum possibility.

He further gave instructions regarding the development of a Walnut progeny orchard by importing the latest Walnut cultivars like Chandler etc.