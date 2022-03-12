'Govt to promote Horticulture Tourism in Kashmir'

Srinagar: The Director General (DG) Horticulture, Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today visited the Centre of Excellence (CoE), Zawoora, here.
Speaking on the occasion, the DG informed that the department is going to open the Centre for the general public in the coming summer as part of Horticulture Tourism which is among the various initiatives taken by the Union Territory Administration. He said that it will help in promoting the Horticulture Sector as well as the tourism sector in the valley.
DG also took stock of various development activities being carried out at the Centre and appreciated the efforts put in by the staff particularly regarding transplantation of rootstock and Walnut grafting. He gave on spot instructions to CHO, Srinagar to install Deep Irrigation and graft the walnut to the maximum possibility.
He further gave instructions regarding the development of a Walnut progeny orchard by importing the latest Walnut cultivars like Chandler etc.
Bhat also gave instructions to the developer to complete the project in all aspects well in time. Executive Engineer, Horticulture (P&M), was also directed to complete all the civil works within one month.
Chief Horticulture Officer, Srinagar accompanied the DG during the visit.