Govt to promote Kashmir Handicrafts in Germany

In this regard, as per the official statement issued here, Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah held an extensive web meeting with Dr Suyash Chavan Consulate General of India (CGI), Germany.

“The online meeting dealt exclusively in reviewing the scope of developing end-to-end export linkages to provide quality handicraft products of Kashmir to the German Market in particular and rest of Europe in general so as to ensure quality products reach Germany so as to increase the handicraft exports to Germany,” reads the statement.