Govt working towards taking number of airports beyond 200 in 4 years: Scindia

Speaking on the occasion, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur thanked the Civil Aviation Ministry for facilitating IndiGo connectivity to Himachal Pradesh and said that IndiGo could not have become a truly national airline without flying to the Hill State.

Thakur made a case for a larger airport and said that currently passengers coming to Himachal from all over India have to go to Delhi and then board connecting flights to the state.

He further said that it is due to the UDAN scheme of the Civil Aviation Ministry that the people in ‘hawai chappal’ (slippers) can travel in ‘hawai jahaz’ (aeroplane).