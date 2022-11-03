‘Govt’s reformative interventions to bring new dawn of White Revolution in J&K’

Srinagar: The J&K government is making reformative interventions on a daily basis to usher in a new era of White Revolution in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as to provide better livelihood opportunities for farmers and those involved in dairy production.

The Government is working on a multi-pronged strategy to increase milk production and double the Dairy farmers’ income with the unique initiative of the Integrated Dairy Development Scheme (IDDS).

With an aim of Doubling Farmers’ income from dairying, the Administration is working tirelessly to ensure utmost priority is being extended to dairy development in the union territory by way of implementing various developmental schemes, initiatives, and policies, among others.