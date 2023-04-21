Gowhar Jabeena’s kiwi nursery in Anantnag is a success story

Talking to the reporter, Jabeena said, “Girls should be independent. They should earn with their own hands, she wants to tell the girls to do something of their own, if they don’t want to do the same business as Kiwi, then to do some other business from which they can earn and remain independent.”

According to Jabeena after doing some research at SKAUST University, I was able to solidify the concept of this kiwi nursery. The tendency was also towards high-density plants. Based on the market structure, the demand for kiwi is considerable. One kiwi pair depending on the plant length costs about Rs 300 to Rs 500. One kiwi costs about Rs 30 to Rs 40 and when the inflation rate is high it costs about 50 per piece. The value of the kiwi is increasing every day in Kashmir markets, she said.