GR Siah gets prestigious Manzoor Sidiq Memorial Award

A statement said that the award has been instituted by Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) in the memory of its past President Late Manzoor Sidiq who passed away on 13 May 2017 while serving the association.

After Sidiq’s demise, the award named after him is given yearly to a person in the travel and hospitality sector who has immensely contributed to the travel trade. TAAK constitutes a special award committee that thoroughly scrutinizes the list of the candidates nominated for the award.