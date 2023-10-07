GR Siah gets prestigious Manzoor Sidiq Memorial Award

Srinagar, Oct 7: Prominent houseboat owner and a veteran tourism player Ghulam Rasool Siah was on Saturday conferred with prestigious Manzoor Sidiq Memorial Award.
A statement said that the award has been instituted by Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) in the memory of its past President Late Manzoor Sidiq who passed away on 13 May 2017 while serving the association.
After Sidiq’s demise, the award named after him is given yearly to a person in the travel and hospitality sector who has immensely contributed to the travel trade. TAAK constitutes a special award committee that thoroughly scrutinizes the list of the candidates nominated for the award.
This year, Ghulam Rasool Siah, who has served in the tourism industry for a very long time and also headed the prestigious organisations like Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association as it Chairman, Travel Agents Society of Kashmir as its president, Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) JK Chapter as its Chairman – was unanimously chosen for the coveted award.
The award was presented to Siah by Director Jal Jeevan Mission Dr GN Itoo in presence of Additional Secretary J&K Youth Services and Sports Wasim Raja, TAAK President Rauf A Tramboo, former Presidents of TAAK Peerzada Fiayaz Ahmad, Farooq A Kuthoo , TAAK member and former KHOA Chairman Manzoor Wangnoo, TAAI –JK Chapter Chairman Ather Yamin, JKTA Secretary General Noor M Shangloo, Chairman Association Kashmir Tour Operators (AKTO) Nissar Ahmad Mir besides office bearers and EC members.
Director Jal Jeevan Mission Dr GN Itoo Dr GN Itoo praised the contribution and commitment of G R Siah to the tourism sector. Terming GR Siah as the torch bearer in the tourism sector, Additional Secretary J&K Youth Services and Sports Waseem Raja said houseboat owners have been one of the front runners in the promotion of the tourism industry.
Siah in his remarks said he would continue to serve the tourism industry and urged all stakeholders to promote eco-friendly tourism.
Manzoor Wangnoo in his vote of thanks remarks urged the members in the meeting to safeguard natural resources which will help us sustain destinations for the generators to come.