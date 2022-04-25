GRAM SWARAJ MONTH | Horticulture Deptt starts KCC saturation drive at Kulgam

Kulgam: The Department of Horticulture Zone Kulgam today started a campaign of KCC saturation drive under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with the theme ‘Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari’.

Chief Horticulture Officer Kulgam, Dr Muhammad Iqbal said that during this campaign farmers would be facilitated in getting KCC through bank BC and bank branches.