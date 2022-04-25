GRAM SWARAJ MONTH | Horticulture Deptt starts KCC saturation drive at Kulgam

Kulgam: The Department of Horticulture Zone Kulgam today started a campaign of KCC saturation drive under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with the theme ‘Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari’.
Chief Horticulture Officer Kulgam, Dr Muhammad Iqbal said that during this campaign farmers would be facilitated in getting KCC through bank BC and bank branches.
He added that the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, in collaboration with banks and government organizations has made an effort to issue KCCs to all Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi beneficiaries in a mission mode during the campaign started from April 24, 2022 to May 1, 2022.
The target of the campaign is to connect maximum beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi with Kisan Credit Card in 7 days.