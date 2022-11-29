Green Valley organises Art exhibition

Srinagar, Nov 29: Green Valley Educational Institute organised the Annual Art Exhibition, Satrang at Nigeen Club, here.
“The exhibition was inaugurated by Zeeshan Khan, Assistant Director of Tourism, Kashmir. The exhibition was open to all and was visited by many dignitaries including Muzzafar Ahmad Shah, SSP Traffic, Lateef Ali, SHO Nigeen, Deepa Soni, National Artist and renowned cartoonist Bashir Ahmad Bashir,” the statement said.
“The exhibition provided a platform to the budding artists and they showcased their work while demonstrating it to all the visitors. It is a two-day event and will be open to art lovers for another day,” it added.