Greentech Foundation organizes 2-day summit

Srinagar: Greentech Foundation held a two day national summit-2021 on safety culture and energy conservation at Sonamarg.

In a statement issued here, the foundation stated that several corporate professionals from the public and private sector from all over the country participated in the summit.

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar was chief guest on the occasion. He delivered a lecture on “safety culture at workplace”. The statement said that IGP Kumar appealed to corporate professionals to share and reinforce collective belief in their organization and at the workplace in particular that safety is an important aspect besides technological solutions for safety. He also insisted on removing “Chalta hai attitude “from the organization. Dharam Pal, Advisor to Administrator Chandigarh spoke on energy conservation.

Chairman Greentech Foundation, K. Saran , later on presented “ Greentech Fellowship Award 2021 to Vijay Kumar IGP Kashmir on the recommendation of advisory members of the foundation.