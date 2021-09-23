Grievances of farmers will be redressed on priority: MoS Home

Srinagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra today visited Fruit and Vegetable Mandi Agler Shopian and interacted with the Fruit Growers Association, Progressive Orchardists and farmers there.

The president Fruit Growers Association put forth some issues and demands which include Flood Protection Wall, National Highway Status for Fruit Mandi etc. and appraised the Minister that the Mandi provides employment to at least 10000 unemployed youth but the need of the hour is to develop it further. The said fruit and vegetable Mandi Agler is expanded over 300 Kanals of land.

Addressing the gathering, Mishra expressed happiness for being among the people of Shopian. He said that the great etiquettes of Sufi Saints are still alive in Kashmir, as reflected by the warmth of the people during his visit. Terming Kashmir as a paradise on earth, he said that the Government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making all efforts to keep its essence intact by providing overall development of the area, especially the hilly district Shopian.