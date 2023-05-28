‘Grill Inn’ outlet opens in Sanat Nagar

Srinagar: An outlet of ‘Grill Inn’ was opened at Sanat Nagar on Sunday with the outlet owner promising quality and fair price.
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCC&I) President Javid Ahmad Bhat (Tenga) inaugurated the outlet at Durrani Complex in Sanat Nagar.
A large number of guests belonging to different walks of life participated in the inauguration and were served food and snacks all through the day.
Many customers who turned up at the outlet to have food at the inauguration were also served complimentary food.
Speaking on the occasion, the owner of the outlet Mohammad Afzal Bhat, while guaranteeing quality and fair price, expressed his desire to serve the customers to the best of his ability.
He said that instead of running after government jobs, the youth should come forward and start their own enterprises so that they not only earn livelihood but also provide employment to others.
Bhat has provided employment to ten youths at his eatery.
He also thanked all the guests for attending the inauguration function.