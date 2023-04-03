Gross direct tax collections for 2022-23 rise 20% to Rs 19.68 lakh crore

New Delhi: Gross direct tax collections (provisional) for 2022-23 stand at Rs 19.68 lakh crore, registering a growth of 20.33 per cent, according to figures released by the Finance Ministry on Monday.

Direct tax collections (provisional) for 2022-23 have exceeded the revised estimates by 0.69 per cent. The budget estimates (BE) for direct tax revenue in the Union Budget for 2022-23 were fixed at Rs 14.20 lakh crore, which were revised to Rs 16.50 lakh crore.