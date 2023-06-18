Gross Direct Tax collections for FY 2023-24 see 12.73% growth

According to the official data released by the government, "The Gross collection of Direct Taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for the FY 2023-24 stands at Rs 4,19,338 crore as compared to Rs 3,71,982 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year, registering a growth of 12.73 per cent over collections of FY 2022-23." It further mentioned that the Net Direct Tax collections for the FY 2023-24 have grown at over 11.18 per cent.

"The figures of Direct Tax collections for the Financial Year 2023-24, as on June 17 show that net collections are at Rs 3,79,760 crore, compared to Rs 3,41,568 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding Financial Year i.e. FY 2022-23, representing an increase of 11.18 per cent," the statement said.