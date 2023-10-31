'GST collections show 33% growth, return filing percentage reaches 97% in J&K'

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir State Taxes Department today celebrated 4th UT Foundation Day and Rashtriya Ekta Diwas here.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner State Taxes, J&K, Dr Rashmi Singh, congratulated the team of officers and stakeholders for achieving remarkable milestone in last four years. “Number of registered taxpayers in year 2017-18 was only 72000 under GST which is now increased to more than 1.42 lakhs. Moreover, from a modest average monthly collection of around 300 crores, the collection in the current financial year (2023-24) has crossed 683 crore while return filing percentage also shown remarkable achievement with 97 percent dealers filing returns,” she remarked.

Highlighting on other major accomplishments of the department, Dr Rashmi said, “GST revenue collections from J&K (SGST) have shown 33.20% growth, surpassing the National average of 15% for the current financial year. Upto the end of October 2023, a total GST revenue (SGST & IGST) of 4811.09 crores has been realised, showing an overall growth of 20.31 percent”.

Terming National SKOCH award (Silver) 2023, a remarkable milestone, the commissioner said, such prestigious accolades further encourage officials to work with more zeal and enthusiasm.

On Stamps, she said adoption of e-stamping system has led to better results in terms of accuracy, transparency, speed and maintaining a steady growth of around 11 % in stamp revenue.

The Commissioner also listed other achievements included sustained tax awareness campaign ‘Kartavya’, setting up Business Intelligence Unit, establishment of GST Suvidha Kendra/helpdesks in all districts, extension of e-way bills through Suvidha Kendra , MoU with Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for capacity building and knowledge exchange besides launching of awareness campaign ‘Mera Bill MeraAdhikar.

The Commissioner also released department’s milestone compendium on the occasion.

Earlier, CST administrated ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ (National Unity Day) Pledge’ wherein officers and staff of both Jammu and Kashmir divisions took oath to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation and strive hard to spread this message among my fellow countrymen.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Commissioner State Taxes Kashmir, Shakeel Makbool in his welcome address paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as National Unity Day.

At Jammu headquarters, Additional Commissioner State Taxes , Administration & Enforcement, Namrita Dogra, readout the pledge and led the celebrations. A plantation drive was also organized in the lawns of Excise and Taxation Complex Jammu wherein officers planted saplings of various plants to mark National Unity Day and UT Foundation Day.