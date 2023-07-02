GST has done justice to consumers by bringing rates down: Nirmala Sitharaman

She went on to say that the GST has increased tax buoyancy for both states and the central government. “GST has done justice to the consumers by bringing the rates down compared to the previous regime. Before GST was introduced, India’s indirect tax system was fragmented, where every state was effectively a distinct market for the industry as well as the consumer. GST has brought in greater tax buoyancy, as a result of which, more than your GSDP growth, your tax collection is growing. Therefore, both the centre and the states are getting benefits. We have to dispel the myth that states are losing out after joining hands for GST. Today, no state suffers after GST, and that is despite COVID,” said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi for calling the GST the ‘Gabbar Singh’ tax and saying that the GST has increased the burden, the Union Finance Minister termed the statement shameful and said that the GST has actually brought relief for the common citizen.