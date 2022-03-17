GST has helped in reducing transaction cost, tax incidence: PHDCCI

Many items have been shifted to 18 per cent or less than 18 per cent tax slabs from 28 per cent during the past five years, he said.

GST tax slab of 18 per cent contains around 44 per cent of goods under its ambit as of now as compared with around 33 per cent at the time of implementation of GST, Multani added in the statement by the chamber.

The number of items under the 12 per cent tax slab has increased to 19 per cent in January 2022 from around 18 per cent in July 2017, he said.

He added that GST tax slab of five per cent accommodates around 21 per cent of goods under its ambit as compared with 19 per cent at the time of implementation of the new indirect tax regime.