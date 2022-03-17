GST has helped in reducing transaction cost, tax incidence: PHDCCI

New Delhi: The implementation of the goods and services tax and subsequent changes in the indirect taxation regime have benefitted traders and manufacturers by significantly reducing the inter-state transaction costs and the incidence of multiple indirect taxation, PHDCCI President Pradeep Multani said on Friday.
"There has been substantial shifting of goods from high tax slabs to lower ones after the implementation of GST. The number of items under the highest tax slab of 28 per cent has come down to only three per cent in January 2022 from 17 per cent at the time of implementation of GST," said the president of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI).
Many items have been shifted to 18 per cent or less than 18 per cent tax slabs from 28 per cent during the past five years, he said.
GST tax slab of 18 per cent contains around 44 per cent of goods under its ambit as of now as compared with around 33 per cent at the time of implementation of GST, Multani added in the statement by the chamber.
The number of items under the 12 per cent tax slab has increased to 19 per cent in January 2022 from around 18 per cent in July 2017, he said.
He added that GST tax slab of five per cent accommodates around 21 per cent of goods under its ambit as compared with 19 per cent at the time of implementation of the new indirect tax regime.
The number of items under the three per cent and 0.25 per cent tax slabs remained almost the same at around one per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively, since July 2017. The number of items attracting nil GST increased marginally to around 12 per cent as on January 2022 from 11 per cent at the time of GST implementation, Multani said.
"On a broader basis and in accordance with the weighted average of the tax slabs and number of items in different GST slabs, the incidence of GST taxation has come down to 12.1 per cent as on January 2022 from around 14 per cent at the time of GST implementation in July 2017," he said.