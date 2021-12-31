GST hike on textiles put on hold; GoM to recommend rate by February

The panel, the highest decision-making body for indirect taxes, met under emergency provisions after states made a request for deferring the tax rate hike on textiles, from the current 5 percent, to be effective from January 1, 2022.

Currently, the tax rate on manmade fibre (MMF) is 18 percent, MMF yarn 12 percent, and fabrics are taxed at 5 percent. In the Council meeting in September, it was also decided that a 12 percent uniform GST rate would apply on textile products, except cotton, including readymade garments.