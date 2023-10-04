GST panel refuses to cut tax rate on batteries for EVs

According to sources, the reason for not reducing the levy is that apart from electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries are also used in multiple other products including mobile phones and portable electronic goods.

The tax is seen as an important source of revenue which the government does not want to lose given the huge expenditure on social welfare and infrastructure projects in the run-up to the key assembly elections in states and the Lok Sabha polls early next year.

The fitment committee, which comprises revenue officials from both the Centre and states, is reported to have rejected the request of industry for a reduction of duty on over 10 goods.