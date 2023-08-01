GST revenue collection | J&K maintains impressive streak; records 27% growth

As per the statistics released by the Union Ministry of Finance, the gross GST revenue (of India) collected in the month of July, 2023 is Rs1,65,105 Cr of which CGST is Rs 29,773 Cr, SGST is Rs 37,623 Cr, IGST is Rs 85,930 Cr (including Rs 41,239 Cr collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 11,779 Cr (including Rs 840 Cr collected on import of goods).

It is for the fifth time, the gross GST collection has crossed Rs. 1.60 lakh crore mark.

The government has settled Rs 39,785 Cr to CGST and Rs 33,188 Cr to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of July 2023 after regular settlement is Rs 69,558 Cr for CGST and Rs 70,811 Cr for the SGST.