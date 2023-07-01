GST WEEK | J&K records Rs 7300 crore SGST revenue collection in 2022-23

Jammu: The State Taxes Department commemorated the successful completion of six years since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) by inaugurating GST Week celebrations today at the Convention Centre.

Commissioner State Taxes Department, Dr Rashmi Singh, graced the occasion as the chief guest while other dignitaries including Additional Commissioner Tax Planning, Ankita Kar; Additional Commissioner State Taxes Jammu, Namrita Dogra; Joint Commissioner CGST J&K, Amit Sharma and various officers from the respective departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rashmi Singh emphasised the significance of capacity building within the department with a particular focus on Startups. She mentioned that they have been working on enhancing their own capacity through knowledge sharing and collaboration with external agencies such as GSTN and ICAI. Dr Rashmi Singh also underscored the importance of utilizing advanced technology and data analysis to improve their effectiveness and efficiency.

Commissioner State Taxes spoke about the importance of fostering trust within the department and with external stakeholders. She mentioned that they have been working on ameliorating communication and dismantling information asymmetry within the department.

Dr Rashmi Singh discussed the importance of revenue collection for the development of the state. She mentioned that every tax realised contributes to the state’s revenue and growth. She accentuated the importance of compliance and mentioned that they have been working on educating taxpayers through various representative bodies. She also mentioned that they have been working on detecting non-compliance and fraud through data analysis and other methods.

Additional Commissioner Tax Planning, Ankita Kar imparted a detailed lecture, speaking extensively about the role, responsibilities and activities of the Tax Planning wing of the department.

Additional Commissioner State Taxes Jammu, Namrita Dogra delivered the welcome address. It disclosed that SGST revenue realisation for 2022-23 amounted to Rs 7300 crores and is projected to reach Rs 10000 crores for the current financial year. She apprised the audience about the department’s endeavours towards augmenting revenue.

Namrita Dogra elucidated that they routinely perform data analysis to identify instances of tax evasion and non-compliance. She further expounded that they undertake trend analysis emphasising hand-holding and addressing genuine concerns related to GST and its provisions, as well as assisting in return filing to maintain the proper and timely flow of input tax credit.

Namrita Dogra said that the department strives to ensure healthy competition in the sector by identifying and penalizing entities engaged in malpractices so that honest taxpayers and legitimate businesses do not suffer.