Guidelines to avail Export Subsidy announced

Srinagar: In a decision that is likely to arrest the decline of the exports of Handicraft and Handloom goods from Kashmir, the government today announced the operational guidelines to avail the Export subsidy after the same was cleared by the Administrative council recently.
The main objective of the Export subsidy is to provide promotional measures to boost the Handicrafts & Handloom exports from the UT. Under the scheme, an incentive of 10% of the total volume of Handicraft/Handloom products exported to any country with maximum reimbursement of 5crore (whichever is lesser) will be provided to the eligible exporters who are registered with the Handicrafts & Handloom Department.
The Export subsidy shall be applicable for GI products that will be certified by the quality control wing/ testing lab of the Handicrafts Department and shall not be entitled on machine made stuff.
Terming the development as positive, Director Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir Mahmood Ahmad Shah asserted that this step will help in restoring the quantum of exports of the Handicraft items that we used to export from this place and was a long pending demand from the Kashmir based exporters.
The subsidy shall be availed on the Handicraft exports whose origin is from J&K. In case the origin of exports is outside J&K, it shall have to be accompanied by e-way bill.