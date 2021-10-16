Guidelines to avail Export Subsidy announced

Srinagar: In a decision that is likely to arrest the decline of the exports of Handicraft and Handloom goods from Kashmir, the government today announced the operational guidelines to avail the Export subsidy after the same was cleared by the Administrative council recently.

The main objective of the Export subsidy is to provide promotional measures to boost the Handicrafts & Handloom exports from the UT. Under the scheme, an incentive of 10% of the total volume of Handicraft/Handloom products exported to any country with maximum reimbursement of 5crore (whichever is lesser) will be provided to the eligible exporters who are registered with the Handicrafts & Handloom Department.