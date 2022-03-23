Gulf delegation’s visit will pave way for foreign investments in J&K: KCCI

“It was a positive development, and we are hopeful that it would provide create ample opportunities. Our young entrepreneurs, startups pitched their investment ideas before the visiting business foreign delegation. they had worked hard and were appreciated by the Gulf business delegates. I am sharing that this interaction will pave way for business collaborations which is beneficial for the business community of Kashmir.”

“KCCI has always welcomed business delegations, it has been our point of view that any business delegation is welcome as we should never miss these opportunities,” Ashiq said adding that “Global village was one of our initiatives and we are happy that it is giving desired results, people from Gulf countries are coming for investment which is a good thing. We have been making efforts for this kind of interaction.”