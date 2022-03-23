Gulf delegation’s visit will pave way for foreign investments in J&K: KCCI

Srinagar: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) on Wednesday said that the visit of the Gulf investors delegation to Kashmir is a positive development for J&K’s business community.
Speaking to media persons, President KCCI said that the members of the chamber attended two sessions with investors from Gulf countries where numerous business and investment pitches were deliberated upon.
“It was a positive development, and we are hopeful that it would provide create ample opportunities. Our young entrepreneurs, startups pitched their investment ideas before the visiting business foreign delegation. they had worked hard and were appreciated by the Gulf business delegates. I am sharing that this interaction will pave way for business collaborations which is beneficial for the business community of Kashmir.”
“KCCI has always welcomed business delegations, it has been our point of view that any business delegation is welcome as we should never miss these opportunities,” Ashiq said adding that “Global village was one of our initiatives and we are happy that it is giving desired results, people from Gulf countries are coming for investment which is a good thing. We have been making efforts for this kind of interaction.”
“During yesterday’s meeting the Gulf delegation, on record announced that Kashmir Business Centre will be established at Dubai to facilitate startups from J&K, which would help them to connect and give a mileage to their ideas and guide them. Further, we are hopeful that with the consent of the government this business centre will provide ample opportunities to our young entrepreneurs, these kinds of opportunities were not present in the past.”
A visiting delegation of foreign investors on Tuesday said Jammu and Kashmir is a “big opportunity” to invest and its members will soon take forward their investment proposals.
A business delegation from the Gulf countries is on a four-day visit to the J&K to explore investment opportunities in the Union Territory.
The delegation also includes one diplomat, a few educationists, and one journalist, they said.
As part of the four-day programme, the Union Territory administration will apprise the party of investment opportunities in the region, with a focus on the tourism and hospitality sector, the officials said.