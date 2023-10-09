Gulmarg Gondola Phase 2 reopens

Srinagar, Oct 9: The Cable Car Corporation Ltd. announced the reopening of the second phase of the Gulmarg Gondola today. This exciting development comes following the successful installation and commissioning of new digital electric control panels by engineers from the Gulmarg Gondola Project, in collaboration with experts from POMA France.
The timely completion of this project has garnered widespread appreciation from stakeholders within the tourism fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir. The management of Cable Car Corporation Ltd demonstrated their unwavering commitment to restoring the Gondola lift within the originally scheduled timeframe, a statement said.
The Gulmarg Gondola Project has long been a highlight of the region’s tourism offerings, offering breathtaking views of the picturesque Gulmarg Valley and surrounding landscapes. With the reopening of the second phase, visitors can once again experience this iconic attraction in all its glory.
The upgraded digital electric control panels represent a leap forward in technology, ensuring smoother and more efficient operation of the Gondola lift. This phase marks the beginning of a broader initiative by the Corporation to modernize the Gulmarg Gondola Project gradually.
Speaking about the reopening, an official of Cable Car Corporation Ltd said “Today, we mark a significant milestone in the transformation of the Gulmarg Gondola. Our commitment to incorporating the latest technology and upgrading the entire project is unwavering. With this phase now complete, we are better equipped to serve our valued tourists.”