Gulmarg Gondola Phase 2 reopens

The timely completion of this project has garnered widespread appreciation from stakeholders within the tourism fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir. The management of Cable Car Corporation Ltd demonstrated their unwavering commitment to restoring the Gondola lift within the originally scheduled timeframe, a statement said.

The Gulmarg Gondola Project has long been a highlight of the region’s tourism offerings, offering breathtaking views of the picturesque Gulmarg Valley and surrounding landscapes. With the reopening of the second phase, visitors can once again experience this iconic attraction in all its glory.