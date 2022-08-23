Gupta chairs GRC meeting

Srinagar, Aug 23: Chief Commissioner, CGST Chandigarh Zone, Aruna N Gupta and Commissioner State Taxes J&K, Dr Rashmi Singh today co-chaired the 2nd meeting of the Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh constituted for the purpose of tackling the taxpayer grievances on GST related issues at Excise & Taxation Complex, Solina here.
Various stakeholders and representatives of trade and industry participated in the meeting.
The Grievance Redressal Committees (GRC) have been constituted at Zonal/State level with both CGST and SGST officers and representatives of trade and industry and other GST stakeholders in order to address grievances of specific/ general nature of taxpayers at the Zonal/ State level.
The grievances and suggestions given by the stakeholders were discussed by the Committee.