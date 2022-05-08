Gurez Valley mesmerises tourists with its captivating beauty

"This major swell in the footfall of tourists in the Valley after the pandemic has brought a new ray of hope in the lives of the unemployed and rudderless youth and locals of Gurez as many of them have now taken up various avenues of self-employment through tourism-related activities," an official said.

"To accelerate the boom of tourism in Gurez and to mark it as a must-visit destination on the itinerary of every tourist visiting Kashmir an Influencers’ Meet was organised by the Indian Army in collaboration with J&K Tourism from 14-18 April 2022," he said adding that the initiative aimed to showcase the phenomenal tourism potential of Gurez through a dynamic social media promotion strategy.

Eight social media influencers from different parts of the country participated in the event and carried out a tour of the different tourist attractions of Gurez and promoted Gurez on a prodigious level through their social media content.