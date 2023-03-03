Haamid Bukhari represents ROC J&K in review workshop on prosecution matters

Srinagar, Mar 3: A two-day workshop chaired by Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs took place at the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, Manesar on March 2-3.
In the workshop, a review of the ‘Court Cases’ and ‘Prosecution matters’ took place and the performance of all ROCs and Regional Directors was evaluated by Additional Secretary and DG Corporate Affairs, as per the statement.
“Emphasis was laid upon taking all the cases of Inquiry, Inspection and Investigation to the logical conclusion. These cases pertain to violations of different sections of the Companies Act, 1956 and Companies Act, 2013. The end result after such conclusive exercise is either conviction by the lower court if a prosecution is filed for an offence or a penalty imposed by ROC through the adjudication process.”
The review of the prosecution matters began with the Northern Region and the region was represented by ROC NCT of Delhi & Haryana, PranayChaturvedi. ROC Jammu Kashmir was represented by HaamidBukhari and he apprised the top officials about the status of different cases for which the prosecution has been filed either in the Courts of CJMs or in specialised courts of Additional Sessions Judges, Anti Corruption.
Most of these matters pertain to the cases, the basis of which is either the Investigation or Inquiry already completed.
Following the Northern Region, one by one, a review of all the offices and regions was done.
It is pertinent to mention that of late, ROCs have started taking swift actions against white colour crimes, and defaulting companies for noncompliance with the laws and regulations. In this process, worth mentioning is the penalty imposed by ROC Offices located at Jammu and Srinagar against some big companies and the cumulative penalty amount is more than Rs 50-60 lakh for violation of secretarial compliances.