Haamid Bukhari represents ROC J&K in review workshop on prosecution matters

In the workshop, a review of the ‘Court Cases’ and ‘Prosecution matters’ took place and the performance of all ROCs and Regional Directors was evaluated by Additional Secretary and DG Corporate Affairs, as per the statement.

“Emphasis was laid upon taking all the cases of Inquiry, Inspection and Investigation to the logical conclusion. These cases pertain to violations of different sections of the Companies Act, 1956 and Companies Act, 2013. The end result after such conclusive exercise is either conviction by the lower court if a prosecution is filed for an offence or a penalty imposed by ROC through the adjudication process.”