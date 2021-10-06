Hailstorm affected farmers in Kupwara will be compensated: DG Horticulture

He assured that the matter will be taken up with the Government and due compensation as admissible under State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) will be provided.

He further advised that farmers should shift towards HD cultivation as the same has protection against Hailstorm in the form of anti-hail net. He further assured that the Government is committed to bring the fruit cultivation under Fasal Bima Yojana so that the farmers are well compensated and their incomes are stabilized.

As per the statement, PRI members and orchardists of the area also demanded that the KCC loan of the affected orchardists should be waived off. Replying to that, DG Horticulture assured that the matter will be taken up with the government.

Later DG Horticulture met Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, who assured that a joint survey of the affected area will be conducted jointly by the revenue and horticulture Department.