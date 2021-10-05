Hailstorm affected Kupwara farmers seek compensation

“These areas have witnessed 70- 80 percent loss thus leaving farmers helpless,” said Ashiq Hussain, a local socio-political activist.

He said that the hailstorm wreaked havoc among locals and caused damage to orchards, paddy fields and vegetables.The other areas where hailstorm has caused intense damage include Hafrada, Zurhama, Ladrawan, Alchizab, Tarathpora, Marhama and Panzgam.

An official said that these areas also witnessed damage to orchards, paddy fields and vegetables. He said that however the damage was recorded upto 35 percent.

A farmer said that all his dreams were shattered with the recent hailstorm. He said that the hailstorm has rendered his family helpless.

“I have never seen such a devastating hailstorm which lasted for ten minutes but damaged my paddy crop fully,” the octogenarian farmer said. He said that whenever there is any catastrophe following which authorities come up with the promises of compensation but those always prove to be farce.

Meanwhile Tehsildar Tarathpora, Ghulam Mohudin said that the areas which witnessed 90 percent loss to crops include Kalmoona, Manzgam and Shaharkoot.

He said that the revenue teams have been deputed in these areas to make assessment of damage and frame a list of affected farmers.

Locals said that they were anticipating a good crop this year but their hopes are dashed because of the hailstorm.